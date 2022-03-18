GUNCKEL, Gretta

GUNCKEL (DeBord), Gretta L.



Gretta L. (DeBord) Gunckel, passed peacefully at Kemper House of Worthington, Ohio, on March 15, 2022. Gretta was 86 years of age, the daughter of Charles L. and Eunice C. DeBord, her predeceased parents. Gretta was an avid artist / crafter, landscaper, Starbucks Coffee drinker and so enjoyed her beautiful two-story home, which was her pride and joy. Her other pride and joy was her beloved grandson, Joshua G. Keith, of whom predeceased her and is sadly missed by all. Gretta is survived by her daughters, Jamie Staley (Jim) Henry and Mary Staley Royer; grandchildren Erin (Evan) Balbier, Brady (Toni) Henry, and Corey (Tate) Cockerill; great-grandchildren Celia Leedy, Finn Leedy, Lyla Cockerill, and Otis Cockerill. Thanks to Kemper House and Capital City Hospice for the kindness and care given to Gretta in her short stay. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to: Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43231 and/or The Joshua Keith Memorial Scholarship Fund, Wilmington College, 800 Quaker Way, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

