HABIG, Kathleen G.



Kathleen G. Habig, 71, of Middletown, died on Thursday,



July 29, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Middletown on February 3, 1950, to parents, Ernest and Opal (Powell) Gentry. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her friends at Central Connections, playing cards and calling Bingo. Mrs. Habig is survived by her son, Scott (Heidi Palmer) Habig; grandchildren, Hannah (Kyle) Jordan and Owen



Palmer; great-grandson, Decklan Jordan; sister, Zella Schapker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Stephen "Steve" Habig; son, Chris Habig; parents; and brother, Dave Gentry. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd.



(at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Jerry Minor officiating.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4440 Lake



Forest Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45242 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of



