HADDIX, Marjon Emily



Age 69, of Dayton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 1, 2022. She was born on July 26, 1953, in Schweinfurt, Germany. Marjon was a long time member at Englewood Church of Grace and Truth. She loved taking care of her children and home. She enjoyed going to church, she loved The Beatles and cats, shopping, and going to The Fraze. Most importantly, Marjon loved spending time with her family and friends. Marjon is survived by her son: Stephen G. Haddix, and daughter: Jessica D. (Mark) Stauffer, grandchildren: Mason and Madison, sisters: Charlene (Dave), Georgianna (Jeff), Tanya (Tommy), brothers: Merlyn (Heidi), George (Dona), along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Marjon is preceded in death by her loving parents Merlyn August Yeager and Babette Matheney, nephew: George Jeffery Haddix Jr., brother-in-law: George Jeffery Haddix , sister-in-law: Dona Renee Yeager. Marjon donated her body to science in hopes of helping others. A service will be held at noon Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Englewood Church of Grace and Truth (307 W. Wenger Rd. Englewood 45322) with Pastor Brandon Wombold officiating. A celebration of life will take place starting at 1:00 at Englewood Church of Grace and Truth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Marjon's memory.

