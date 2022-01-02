HADEN, Cleva

HADEN (Dean), Cleva E.



Cleva E. (Dean) Haden of Fairborn OH, originally from Crossville, TN, passed away Monday, December 20th. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Haden, Daughter, Vicki Haden, granddaughter Dana Haden and



parents, Maude and



Henderson Clark.



She is survived by her son Mark and (Kim) Haden of Dayton, OH, daughter Tracy and (Dwayne) Hutchinson of Pickerington, OH. Four grandchildren, Jason and (Justina) Butler of Allendale, MI, Hayley Hutchinson of Bethlehem, PA, Luke and (Stevey) Hutchinson of Denver, CO, and Jarryd Haden of



Dayton, OH. Four great-grandchildren, Adisyn, Izak, Jace and Skyler Butler, sister, Wanda Plassenthal of Dayton, OH, and many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very dear to her.



She was currently a member of Fairborn Baptist Church and throughout her life in various churches, she sang in choir, taught children, bowled on church leagues and served in many areas.



She fell in love with writing poetry when she was in 2nd grade and continued to write all her life, a few were published but her writing was mostly for her family, friends and for her own enjoyment. She was employed by NCR, Elder Beerman and JC Penney.



Special thanks to Greene County Council on Aging for their support. And Thanks to Soin Medical Center nursing staff, not only for their patient care, but their outstanding care for her family.



Dean's family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm. Pastor David Rakes will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Greene County Council on Aging. Condolences can be sent to the family at BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com.

