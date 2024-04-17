Hahn, William "Joe"



Joe Hahn, 70, of Middletown, passed away peacefully in his home on April 9th, 2024. He was a proud veteran of the US Army.



Joe is survived by his wife Anna Hahn. Daughter Myra (Hahn) Sprinkles. Siblings: Pamela Furlong, Gregory, Scotty, and Marcus Hahn. Stepchildren: Jeremey, Jennifer, Billy, Travis, Heather, and Matt Glass. As well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends.



A celebration of life, will be held Thursday April 18th, 2024. Viewing at 1:00pm followed by the service at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1601 Jackson Lane, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please send flowers to Trinity Cremation Care 510 Business Parkway Carlisle, Ohio 45005.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com