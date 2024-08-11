Haid, Hilda

Haid (Church), Hilda Gertrude "Trudy"



Trudy Haid, 96, of Reston, VA and formerly Springfield, OH passed peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2024. She was born February 2, 1928, in Bristolville, OH, the daughter of the late John and Emma (Scherz) Church. Trudy grew up on the family farm with her four brothers and sister where her dedication to family and hard work were values she demonstrated for the rest of her life. She met her future husband, Harry Haid and were married on June 27, 1953. They settled in Springfield and in 1956 she gave birth to twin sons Tom and Terry, a highlight of her life. Always meticulous in her dress and demeanor, Trudy worked as a medical stenographer at Community Hospital while being a loving mother to her boys. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering in the gift shop at the Springfield Regional Medical Center, as a member of the Women's Association of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and serving as an Usher at the Kuss Auditorium in Springfield. She enjoyed dancing and singing with the "Spryliters" and fellowship with good friends, neighbors, and members of the Lagonda United Methodist Church and later the Northridge United Methodist Church. Trudy always made time to visit her grandchildren residing around the world as they were growing up. Trudy is survived by her son, Thomas (Rebecca) Haid of Ellicott City, MD; son Terance (Susan) Haid of Marana, AZ; sister Emily Shaffer of Bristolville; brother Max Church of Silver Creek, NY and grandchildren, Caroline (Gavin) Payne, Thomas (Krysta) Haid, Kathryn (Andrew) Turner, and Robert Haid, as well as two Great Grandsons, Beau and Niall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and three brothers (Charlie, John, and Fred). A Celebration of Life and internment will be scheduled in Springfield, Ohio at a later date.



