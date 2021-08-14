dayton-daily-news logo
HALL, Gerald and Donna

HALL, Gerald and Donna

Passed away on August 11, 2021, having celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on March 26, 2021. They were preceded in death by their daughter, Lori; and son, John. They leave

behind daughters, Susan (Ronnie) Hall and Barbara (Steven) Robinson; sons, Douglas (Amy) Hall and Benjamin Root; sister, Cheryl (David) Iovino; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. We remember them with pride and tenderness for the beautiful, kind, and loving people they were, and the devotion they had to one another and their family. A private

family memorial will be scheduled at a later time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

