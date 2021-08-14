HALL, Gerald and Donna



Passed away on August 11, 2021, having celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on March 26, 2021. They were preceded in death by their daughter, Lori; and son, John. They leave



behind daughters, Susan (Ronnie) Hall and Barbara (Steven) Robinson; sons, Douglas (Amy) Hall and Benjamin Root; sister, Cheryl (David) Iovino; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. We remember them with pride and tenderness for the beautiful, kind, and loving people they were, and the devotion they had to one another and their family. A private



family memorial will be scheduled at a later time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

