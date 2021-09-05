HAMILTON, Nina R.



Age 93 of Dayton, passed away on June 2, 2020. Nina was



preceded in death by her



parents, William L. Crawford and Anna E. (Kirk) Crawford, her siblings, Luther (Buddy),



Howard, Robert, Dorothy,



Helen; her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Paul G. Hamilton and daughter Kathleen A. Fite. She is



survived by her son-in-law, Bob Fite; son, Ken (Kim) Hamilton; daughter Sue (Dan) Tong; grandchildren, Kristen (Everett Merling) Fite, Chandra (Leonard) Marciano, Tyler (Kathleen) Hamilton, Kara (Johnny Palumbo) Hamilton, Joshua (Michelle) Tong, Zachary (Genevieve) Tong, Noah Tong; great-grandchildren AJ Marciano, Richard Marciano, Ellie Hamilton and



numerous nieces and nephews. Nina was born in Sardinia, Ohio, and graduated from Sardinia High School in 1945. She moved to Dayton in 1950 after marrying Paul where she started her career as an avid homemaker. She loved to cook, bake, sew and quilt. She took a part-time job for Rike's Department Store wrapping Christmas presents, then proceeded to settle into a full-time job until she retired more than 25 years later. Nina also enjoyed square dancing with Paul and she became an accomplished watercolorist later in life. Nina was a loving spouse and mother who enjoyed spending time and vacationing with her family. She was a member of Corinth Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and loved helping out with the annual flea market. Nina Hamilton's desire to assist those in need is best displayed by the joy she received from regularly donating blood to the American Red Cross, which she was able to do well into her eighties. The family would like to thank Brookhaven Retirement Community and Hospice for their loving care. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM (noon) on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4281 Corinth Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio 45410. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nina's memory may be made to Corinth Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com