HARBOR, Thelma L.



Thelma L. Harbor was born on October 1, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, to Elizabeth Griffith. She was raised by her aunt, the late Edith and Atty. James Cobb, Sr. Thelma was owner/operator of Thelma's Beauty Salon, which she owned until her retirement. She was an avid shopper and was known for her sense of style and grace. Thelma



departed this life to be with our heavenly father on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Elmcroft of Temple in Arizona. Thelma was married to Jimmie Harbour in May 1958 in Ohio; he



preceded her in death on March 12, 2012. Survivors include two daughters, Toya (Anthony) Bess of Springfield, Ohio,



Tracy (Reginald) Evans of Arizona; four grandchildren,



Brandon Bess, Aaron Evans, Alex Evans, and Austin Evans; her sister Linda (Butch) Burns of Springfield, Ohio; and a brother, Atty. James (Anita) Cobb, Jr. of West Bloomfield, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Joan Henry and



Gloria Bolden Freeling. Thelma has a host of other loving



nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to COVID-19 a private



service will be held by the family to honor her life. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Arrangements



entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

