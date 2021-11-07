HARDY,



William Raymond



William Raymond Hardy, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. William was born September 27, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of John K. and Dorothy M. Hardy. William retired from Yellow Freight. He enjoyed collecting coins and watching football especially Ohio State and the Browns. He took great pride in caring for his lawn and loved being with family. He will be sadly missed. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patty Hardy; daughters: Patrice (Tim) Charles and Billi Jo (Thadd) Howell; Grandchildren: Zack, Hannah (Zackery), Timmy (Sara), Rachel, Sarah and Suzy (Terry); great-grandchildren: Finn, Andrew and James; brothers: James Hardy (Toni), Merle Hardy (Linda) and Dave Hardy; sisters: Linda (Bill) Charles, Janet Coleman and Judy (John) Young. He is preceded in death by brothers: Johnny, Robert, Charles, Kenneth and Gary ; sisters: Barb and Soni. A private memorial service will be held. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



