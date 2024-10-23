Harris, Linda S.



a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2024, in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Born on November 24, 1945, Linda lived a life dedicated to her family and the joyful moments they shared together. Linda's generosity and warmth were evident in her role as the cherished baker for her family's special occasions. A master in the kitchen, she delighted her loved ones with homemade birthday cakes, including her renowned pineapple upside-down cake, carrot cake, and porcupine meatballs. These culinary creations not only nourished the body but also fostered unforgettable memories that will be cherished by her family forever. Throughout her life, Linda was deeply devoted to her family, finding pride and joy in her two sons, Adrian "Joe" (Bobbie) Harris and Jason (Kathy) Harris, and daughter-in-law and caretaker, Kim Harris. As a grandmother, she was adored by her grandchildren, Adrian Harris, Jr., Paul Harris, Robert Harris, Hailey Harris, Maycee Harris, Kemp Harris, Dylan Owens, and Kris Owens. Linda's love extended further with the arrival of her great-grandchildren, Kamden and Adeline Harris, who brought additional light and laughter into her life. Linda was born to the late Clarence and Thelma Baker, whose legacy she honored through her deep commitment to family values. She is also remembered by her brother, Johnny Baker, who held a special place in her heart. Throughout her life, she faced mourning with resilience, having lost her grandson, David Owens, as well as her brother, Eddie Baker; sister, Sherry Fannon; niece, Tina Baker; and nephew, Gary Baker. Her family memories encompass the love and laughter shared, even amidst the sorrow of their absence. Linda's proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly rooted in her love for work and family. Her unwavering dedication not only shaped the lives of those around her but created a nurturing environment filled with warmth and security. Her legacy lives on through her family, who will carry her spirit in their hearts and remember her with fondness and affection. As we gather to celebrate Linda's life, let us remember a woman who was a pillar of strength, a nurturing spirit, and a provider of countless joyful moments. She will be lovingly missed and forever cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2024 from 3-5 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



