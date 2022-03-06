HARRISON, Dorothy J.



The sun rose for Dorothy J. Harrison on March 27, 1927, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She moved to Dayton, Ohio, where she was a resident for over 50 years. Dorothy married her



husband, James C. Harrison Jr. in 1947. From this union five children were born; four sons and one daughter. Dorothy



attended West Virginia State College, University of Dayton and Miami University. She was a graduate of the Dayton Art Institute, was a retired teacher form the Jefferson Township Local School District; a very



creative and colorful artist, full of laughter, smiles and a lover of sunflowers. She was preceded in death by her beloved



husband of 68 years James C. Harrison Jr. in 2015, her parents Jessie Lee Hamlett and Helen P. (John L.) Byers, brothers;



Clarence and Robert Hamlett, sister, Martina Moss, son Lance Harrison, daughter Jewel Harrison Christian and grandson, Steven Harrison Jr., cousin Delores Teague and close friend Patti Florence. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory sons



Steven (Pauletta) Harrison of Knoxville, TN, Philip (Phyllis)



Harrison, Keith (Deboria) Harrison, son-in-law Melvin Christian all of Dayton. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends, devoted best friend



Marjorie Heywood Sampson, devoted close friend Reverend Loris Fortson. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3211 Lakeview Avenue, Dayton starting at 10:00 am, followed by a celebration of Dorothy's life at 12:00 noon with Reverend Joe Whitt presiding. Dorothy will be buried in the Dayton National



Cemetery next to her beloved James. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel entrusted with services. To leave a



message or share a special memory with her family, please



visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

