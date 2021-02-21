HARTFORD, Linda Meeks



Birthdate 1/4/1940 – DOD – 2/13/2021 Linda Meeks Hartford was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 13th. Linda was born on January 4th, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio. Linda was a life long Hamiltonian. She was a loving Christ follower, and mother who was devoted to her family, friends and community. She was preceded in death by her husband



William L. Hartford, parents, Don and Jeanne Meeks, and her in-laws Joseph and Marguerite Hartford. She is survived by her three sons Christopher (Lindsey) Hartford, Peter (Christy)



Hartford, and Scott (Jill) Hartford, eleven grandchildren; Dylan and Brooke Hartford, Connor, Jake and Naomi Hartford, Coree Brandenburg, Caitlyn, Carleigh, and, Casidee Rogers, Zane Briggs, and Aiden Branson, nine great-grandchildren, nephew Stephen (Julia) Hartford, and niece Chrystal (Jeff)



Farrow. A 1958 graduate of Hamilton High School. A 1962 graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in



Hearing and Speech, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Throughout the rest of her life she was involved in many organizations; P.E.O. Chapter BR, Co-started P.E.O. Chapter ES along with Janet Sohngen, Past Ohio State Chapter President of P.E.O, on International P.E.O. Finance Committee and past president of Hamilton Junior Women's League. A life long member of the Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, Deacon, and Stephen Minister. She was a volunteer Chaplain for the Fort Hamilton Hospital, volunteered with Hospice of Hamilton, a member of Trouveres, and Current Events Club, co-founder of a preschool in Hamilton with Phyllis Snyder. For the last 54 years she has been a part of "Bridge" Club with her close friends! Her faith was strengthened and friendship bonds were made in her Bible Study Group. Linda loved being a mom to her three sons. Her goal was for them to have their own belief in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to also be good friends with each other throughout their lives. She succeeded in both!! She loved



being a grandmother and spoiling her grandchildren as often as possible. Ask anyone of them what the importance of F.R.O.G. meant and they could tell you… Firmly Rely On God! Linda along with her husband Bill, were very involved in the Hamilton Rotary Exchange program. They opened their homes to many students who became their sons and daughters from around the world. They remained close to many of these



students throughout their lives. Linda had a passion for



people and loving on them. She was a great listener and provided an atmosphere where people felt safe to share with her. It was a gift by our Father and she used it to help so many. Her faith was deep and strong. She exampled this faith to all who got to know her. Linda loved spending time in Vermont and Florida. She loved being with her family at New London Hills Swim and Tennis Club throughout the summer. She loved warm weather, being in the sun, around water and people. When her husband passed away this past September to COVID, she missed him a great deal. Passing away on February 13th, the family feels good knowing they were together for Valentine's Day! There will be a private graveside service for family. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life Service for friends and family towards the end of spring or in the summer, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the William and Linda Hartford Scholarship Fund, through the Hamilton Community Foundation – 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 513-863-1717. The family is very grateful for all the love and prayers by so many. We look forward to the day we can reunite with



Linda, Mom, Nonny, GG, one day in Heaven! Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

