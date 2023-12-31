Hartje, Thomas Albert "T-Bone"



Thomas Albert Hartje, (AKA T-Bone or Tom) age 73, Painting Contractor for 40 + years and longtime resident of Capitola, CA, passed peacefully on 12/22/2023, surrounded by loved ones, after a 5 1/2 year battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Robert and Martha Hartje, grand niece, Maya Sue and sister-in law, Barb. He is survived by his wife, Mary and siblings John (Carol), Jim (Susie) ,Phil (Greta), Paul (Karen) and Beth (Gina) and Mary's siblings, Jack, Janet, Karen (Frank), Trish (Ken), Susie (Todd), Tom (Jennifer) and Anne. "Uncle T-Bone" influenced and touched the lives of his nieces and nephews at various family visits, gatherings, reunions and weddings.



Tom was born in Nashville, TN and lived in several states during his childhood years, the longest in Springfield, Ohio. He had many talents; competitive swimmer, potter at the Ohio Historical Society, photographer, singer in several rock and country bands in high school and college, (Five Pak, Tommy & the Turnip Greens, Woodpecker Clan to name a few). Tom had a tremendous amount of innovation, talent, energy, agility and strength. Throughout his life, He utilized these skills by directing a summer day camp, teaching swimming and coaching little league baseball. In his early years in Santa Cruz he participated in intramural basketball and softball. His team mates and competitors have many T-Bone memories, most recently in the game of golf. When he wasn't organizing tee-times or on the golf course, he was climbing ladders and painting.



Tom Hartje Painting improved and beautified the look of thousands of homes, primarily in Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties, but also as far as Washington, Ohio, New York and Connecticut. He earned a BA degree from Wittenberg University, Springfield Ohio. His eduction and painting experience helped him evolve into a master in color mixing, matching & consulting. His technique for paint application and strong work ethic made him one of the best painters in Santa Cruz County.



T-Bone lived his life with unfiltered passion by working hard, doing it right, being there for others and saying it like it is. "Take a little of the T-Bone you liked and pass it on."



In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice or Wittenberg University, American Cancer Society, Doctors without Borders or St. Jude's.



A celebration of Tom's life will be arranged at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com