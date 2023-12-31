Harwood, Natalie Wilson



Natalie Wilson Harwood passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 after a short illness. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 18, 1938 to L. Keith and Aimee Clunet Wilson. She graduated from Oakwood High School and the University of Michigan, where she earned her degree in Special Education.



Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frederic R. Harwood, her sister Helen Wilson Pohl, her niece Erika W. Pohl and her great nephew Noah F.P. Spangler.



Natalie is survived by her brother Peter K. Wilson and his wife Patricia, her brother-in-law Frederick Pohl, her adoring cousin Jerry Fitzgerald, and a stepson, Richard B. Harwood.



Natalie delighted in her nieces and nephew, their children and grandchildren, participating in their lives and supporting their dreams. She is survived by her nephew Eric Wilson and his wife Lynda, who cared for her and supported her, especially during her illness. She is also survived by her nieces Aimee Wilson, Kristen Spangler, Mary (John) Henry, and Michele (Brian) Floyd, her grandnieces and nephews Daniel, Luke, Kaitlin, Aislin, Alexandra, Maxwell, Emma, Nathaniel, Zachary and her great-grand nieces and nephews Drucilla, Levi, Sofia, Declan and Audrey.



Natalie was very active in her community and enjoyed her hobbies. She loved making crafts of all kinds, and teaching others to do so. She was a member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts for over 38 years, attending national and regional conventions, and using her considerable talents to promote and support the group. She also belonged to the Dayton Polymer Clay Society, Small World Daytimers Club and the Dayton Miniature Society.



She volunteered her time and was an active member of Terrific Women in Giving (TWIG 26), as well as the Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church.



Natalie was generous, loyal and always offering to lend a hand, whether you were family, friend or acquaintance. She loved her Corgi's, having owned four over the years.



A memorial service will be held for Natalie on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 W. First Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402 at 11:00 A.M., with a reception to follow. Her family invites her friends, neighbors and colleagues to join us in celebrating a life well lived.



