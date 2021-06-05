HARWOOD, Paul

HARWOOD, Jr., Paul E.



46, of Springfield, passed away May 31, 2021. He was born in Okinawa, Japan, on July 11, 1974, the son of Paul and Ethel Harwood, Sr. Paul was an auto tech with Grismer Tire for over 16 years. He was a 1992 graduate from South High School and Clark Co JVS. He was a member of the Machinist's Club. His many hobbies included cars, motorcycles, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father; maternal and paternal grandparents; the love of his life and fiancée Jennifer Miller and four-legged friend Rocky. Survivors include his mother Ethel; daughter Raven Rose Harwood; sister



Peggy Jo Ankrom; niece and nephew Kashmir and Tyler; his fiancée's children Montaia Heard and Markus Wright; |numerous aunts, uncles, close friends and his four-legged buddy Rosco. Memorial services will be Monday at 7:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 5:00PM. Memorial contributions are requested to the Paul Harwood &



Jennifer Miller-Wright Memorial Fund at the PNC Bank on E. Main St., Springfield. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



