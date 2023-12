Haslinger, Jude Edward



HASLINGER, Jude Edward



Age 80, of Hamilton passed away December 21, 2023.



Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday December 28 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Friday, December 29 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Rd., Cincinnati, OH. For Full obituary / condolences please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com



