HAUSFELD, Robert

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

HAUSFELD, Robert Louis Nov. 13, 1931 – Nov. 7, 2020

Hausfeld, Robert L. 88 of Dayton OH, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was

preceded in death by his loving wife for 57 years, Phyllis E.

(Luther) Hausfeld; his parents Clarence J. Hausfeld and Mary A. (Goebel) Hausfeld; his brothers Clarence Jr., Cletus and

Jerome; and his sisters, Sister Ursula Hausfeld and Colette Haberkorn. He is survived by his son Mark (Lynda) Hausfeld, brothers Bernard and Eugene Hausfeld; sister Carmelita Duckro; grandchildren, Kara E. (David) Edson, Danae E. (Luke) Van Kirk and Karl G. (Mary) Hausfeld and great-grandchildren Max, Jax, Jet, Ari and Lucy. He was a sergeant in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired after 44.5 years from Dayton Newspapers, Inc. where he worked as managerial pressman. He was an admirable self-made man whose love for flying led him to become a private pilot.

In their later years Robert and his wife Phyllis summered in Ohio and wintered in Florida. They loved walking the beach and fishing off Flagler pier. Finally, they moved to Ozark, MO to live near their son, grands and great-grands. Robert

cherished his family.

He will be remembered for his generous heart, his deep regard for family and the adventurous airplane rides he loved to give anyone who would join him—especially his son, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He flew every opportunity he got.

Memorial Services for Robert will be at a later date.

