Hawkins, Susan



Susan C. Hawkins, 77, died March 27, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. She was born in Springfield, OH on November 18, 1945, the daughter of William and Ruth (Vibber) Hawkins.She was a graduate of Springfield North High School and The Ohio State University. She taught English and Drama at West Jefferson and Springfield (OH) South High Schools before embarking on a career in insurance both in Ohio and Georgia. She worked for Ohio State Life, Manu-Life, and retired as Executive Vic President of The Dempsey Companies in Atlanta. She was a woman executive at a time when there weren't many role models in her field. An English teacher at her core, she helped many nieces and nephews gain employment by revising and formatting their resumes. She was an avid birder in retirement and loved to travel. She welcomed the Christmas season every year by decorating her tree with handblown glass ornaments representing most U.S. bird species found in the United States. She loved many dogs during her life and outfitted them in seasonal and holiday collars and bandanas. We will remember her sense of humor and her ability to make us laugh in difficult situations. She is survived by her partner of 34 years, Hedy Caplan, siblings Barbara Hawkins-Scott(John) of Decatur, GA, Richard Hawkins (Judy Ortiz)of Santa Fe, NM, Thomas Hawkins (Susan) of Springfield, OH, and sister-in-law, Nada Jacobs of Atlanta, GA; nieces Genna Jacobs Freeman (Dave), Megan Hawkins (Djabril) of Santa Fe, NM; and nephews, Corey Jacobs, Joshua Hawkins (Erin) of Worthington, OH, and Benjamin Hawkins (Lauren) of Arlington, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents. According to her wishes there will be no funeral with a private gathering of family at the graveside. Contributions in Susan's memory may be made to The Audubon Society or a charity of your choice.



