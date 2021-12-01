HAWS, Christine

HAWS (Montag),



Christine Edith



Christine Edith (Montag) Haws was born on June 10, 1961, in Waynesville, Ohio, to David and Anna Montag. She graduated from Waynesville High School in 1978 and went on to get her degree in computer programming. Her daughter, Heather was born in 1984 and the two were the closest of friends until the end. Her



husband, Jay Haws came along in 1997 and her son, Tom was born in 1998. Chris and Tom shared an uncommon bond. Tom always believed that she was the most loving person in the world, and Chris felt the same about Tom. The family settled in Richland Township near Faribault in 2004. Her medical



journey began in 2008 with a battle against liver disease and a transplant in 2015. Her kidneys were next, and she had a transplant in 2020. After long recoveries for both she was



diagnosed with cancer in October. Chemo seemed to be



effective but on Thanksgiving morning she was stricken with sepsis and passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester on November 27th. She will always be remembered as the Mominator, who fought right up to the end.



Services will be private for the family. Burial will be at Richland Union Cemetery, rural Faribault.



Chris is survived by her husband, Jay; daughter, Heather (Mike) Irwin; son, Tom; niece, Jessica Duff; twin sister, Cathy (Keith) Duff; sisters, Jenni Begley and Bridget (Don) Chrapko; and brother, John Montag. She had many dear relatives, too many to list, particularly on the Haws side of the family.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Tony and Dave; nephew, Aaron; and brother-in-law, Bob Begley.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Gift of Life Transplant House, Rochester. https://gift-of-life.org/make-a-donation/



