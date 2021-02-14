HEALY, Dennis Joseph



Age 66, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday,



February 7, 2021. He was born in Long Island, New York, on December 11, 1954, the son of the late William Anthony and Dorothy Agnes (Beck) Healy. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Lesa (Gibson) Healy; three sons, Shaun (Ruth) and their children, Dylan and McKenzie Healy, Patrick (Tabetha) and their son, Oz Healy, Christopher Healy; his twin sister, Donna (Healy) Dean and husband, John and their children, Brian, Kelly and Kevin; brother, Christopher D. Healy and wife, Diane and their



children, Amanda, twins Megan and Anna, Katie; brother, Terry Healy and wife, Mary. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was retired from R.A. Mueller, Inc./DXP Enterprises, Inc. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio. Interment with military honors will follow at the Dayton National



Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dennis may be made to The Cincinnati S.P.C.A. Memories or online condolences may be left for the family at anderson-fh.com/Springboro.



