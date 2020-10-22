HEATON, William



"Wile E Coyote",



"Charlie Brown", "Bill"



74 years old of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday,



October 18, 2020, at Willow Knoll. Bill was born July 26, 1946, in Mount Sterling,



Kentucky, to Harry and Ruth (Elam) Heaton. He served in the US Navy during the



Vietnam War with an honorable discharge. He attended Spring Hill Church of Christ. Bill is survived by his children



Sylvia (Bruce) Heaton Back Middletown, Ohio, Patty Ross,



Middletown, Ohio, William Kelly, Middletown, Ohio, Linda (Brian) Keith, Florida, and Kenneth Heaton, Middletown, Ohio; his sisters, Donna Duncan and Rosemary Cassidy, both from Middletown, Ohio. Bill is preceded in death by his



parents, and daughter, Regina Roth. Visitation will be



Monday, October 26, 2020, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore



Funeral Home on 1500 Manchester Ave. from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with



Mr. Robert Stacy officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevesnparramore.com.



