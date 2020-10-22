X

HEATON, William

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HEATON, William

"Wile E Coyote",

"Charlie Brown", "Bill"

74 years old of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday,

October 18, 2020, at Willow Knoll. Bill was born July 26, 1946, in Mount Sterling,

Kentucky, to Harry and Ruth (Elam) Heaton. He served in the US Navy during the

Vietnam War with an honorable discharge. He attended Spring Hill Church of Christ. Bill is survived by his children

Sylvia (Bruce) Heaton Back Middletown, Ohio, Patty Ross,

Middletown, Ohio, William Kelly, Middletown, Ohio, Linda (Brian) Keith, Florida, and Kenneth Heaton, Middletown, Ohio; his sisters, Donna Duncan and Rosemary Cassidy, both from Middletown, Ohio. Bill is preceded in death by his

parents, and daughter, Regina Roth. Visitation will be

Monday, October 26, 2020, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore

Funeral Home on 1500 Manchester Ave. from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with

Mr. Robert Stacy officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevesnparramore.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.