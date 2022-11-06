HECKMAN, Les E.



75, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Les was born June 1, 1947, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Clyde and Margaret (Stoner) Heckman. He retired from Prudential Insurance and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He loved golf and football, and was a High School Football Referee for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father; and his first wife, Donis. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Barbie; sons, Eric (Karrie), Jeremy (Steve), Aaron and Josh; bonus children, Amy (Eli) Closson and Kyle (Chasity) Whipp; grandchildren, Ella, Ava, Brianna, Will, Lily and Chloe; and the special people in his life, Anne Heckman and Kristie Heckman. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, and will also be livestreamed at www.stbernard-springfield.org. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

