HEISLER,



Maryellen Josephine



Maryellen Josephine (HILDEBRAND) Heisler, of Matthews, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Carrington Place in Matthews. Maryellen was an only child born to John Edward Hildebrand and Edith Marie Curtis on August 21, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, where she was raised to adulthood. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Springfield High School, in Springfield Ohio. During WWII she worked as a file clerk in the Air Service Command at Wright Patterson Air Base. She married Robert Thomas Heisler on December 21, 1945 in Brownwood, Texas. They were married for almost 58 years before his death in November 2003. She was a longtime member of Historic St. Paul Catholic Church, Lexington, KY, as well as St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC.



Maryellen is survived by her children: Kurt Thomas Heisler, Eric John Heisler, and Sylvia Lee Heisler, grandchildren, Eric John Heisler II (Martha), Amy Marie Heisler Yoho (Brian), Holly Ann Heisler Sammartino (Greg), great-grandchildren, Henry,



Winston, and Paige Yoho, Ian and Isabella Sammartino, niece and nephews, Marc Heisler, Jannis Heisler Mattson (Lewis) and Jon Heisler (Debra) as well as grand-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Charles William Heisler and his wife, Doris



(Van Oss) Heisler.



Interment service will be held at 10am, July 26, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio.

