HENDERSON, Betty Lee



Long-time resident of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on December 22nd. Betty was born in Monette, Missouri, and grew up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Betty was also a talented watercolor artist with a keen eye for beautiful landscapes. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Gambill and Gary Godin; grandson and his wife, John and Brandy Rae Gambill; grandson and his wife, William and Alison Gambill; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Greyson, and Charlotte. Betty was preceded in death by her husband John and daughter Susan. Per Betty's request, in lieu of services, the family has planned a private memorial. Interment will be at David's cemetery next to her beloved



husband and daughter.

