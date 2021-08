HENDERSON, David

HENDERSON, Sr.,



David Louis



Age 76, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Kappa Alpha Psi ceremony 6 pm, Friday, August 6, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Memorial service 12 noon Saturday, August 7, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620



Shiloh Springs Rd. Calling hours 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. (Mask Required). Live streaming provided by Phillips Temple; www.phillipstemple.org, click



media tab top of page, click watch live.