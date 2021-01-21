HENNESSEY, Pauline

HENNESSEY (Raudabaugh), Pauline



On Saturday, January 16, 2021, our beloved and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed on to her heavenly resting place. Her long journey with Alzheimer's has come to an end. The family was able to gather on her final day to tell her we love her and to say goodbye.



Pauline was born in Piqua, OH, on April 3, 1942, to the late William and Louella (Schnell) Raudabaugh. She married



Michael C. Hennessey on September 1, 1962, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua, OH.



Pauline is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael C. Hennessey; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Christopher Hennessey of Centerville, OH; William and Julie Hennessey of Cincinnati, OH; Jonathan and Patricia Hennessey of Beavercreek, OH; two daughters and sons-in-law: Darlene and Michael Casey of Centerville, OH; Lisa and Paul Wagner of Middletown, OH; ten grandchildren; Heather Casey, Ashley Wagner, Ryan (Darla Rowe) Casey, Kyle Wagner, Emily



(Danny) Grimes, Julia Hennessey, Danielle Wagner, Madison Hennessey, Jarod Wagner, and Madi Hennessey; one



great-grandson: Montgomery Grimes. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Raudabaugh and Rev. Fr. Joseph Raudabaugh.



Pauline was a longtime member of Ascension Church. She served as President of The Woman's Guild and she was also a parish council member and lay minister. Pauline was also a member of the Happy Hooker's Bowling Team. Her hobbies included her love of dolls, cross stitching, and reading.



The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Grossmann and the staff in Memory Care at The Suites of Walnut Creek for her compassionate care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Ascension Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Ed Pratt as celebrant. The family will receive friends, at the church, from 10-11 AM.



Friends may call Monday, January 25, 2021, from 10-11 AM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at



Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt



officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association – Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.



Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.melcher-sowers.com