X

HENNING, Robin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HENNING, Robin Ann

ROBIN ANN HENNING, 61, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her residence on Thursday,

January 21, 2021, following a lengthy illness. She was born February 11th, 1959, in Oceanside, New York, the daughter of George E. and Girlie

(Linkous) Schmidt. She was raised in Seaford, New York, where she graduated from Seaford High School in 1977. She married Jeff in 1982 and started a family in Lindenhurst, New York. The family moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1990. Robin was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them. She is survived by her

husband of 39 years, Jeff Henning; her children: Allison

Henning of Columbus and Eric Henning of Springfield; two

sisters: Lilly (Dick) Heil and Joanie DiServio; a brother-in-law, Gary (Natalie) Henning; a sister-in-law, Linda (Randy) Rivenburg; her nieces and nephews: Lauren (Mike) Link, Chrissy Heil, Vicki (Steve) Batz, David Rivenburg. Robin is

preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathy Schmidt; brother-in-law, Dominick DiServio; brother-in-law, Eric

Henning. Due to COVID-19 the services will be private. Livestreaming of the funeral service will be on Thursday,

January 28th, 2021, thru the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. A special thanks to Dr. Filix Kencana & the staff at Springfield Cancer Center and Dr. Elizabeth Levick & staff at Cincinnati Jewish Hospital. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.