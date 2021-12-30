HENTRICK, Thomas J.



Age 80 of Huber Heights passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. Thomas was a graduate of Chaminade Class of 1959 and the owner of the Little York Tavern. He was also a proud member of the Pope and Young Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia; a daughter, Debbi Hentrick; a brother, John "Rudy" Hentrick and a grandson, Duce Ford. He is survived by a sister, Helen Baltes; a daughter, Corinna "Corrie" Johnson; a son, Matthew (Tonya Carrell) Hentrick; six grandchildren, Jesse Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Aimee Hentrick, Tylan Hentrick, Taylor Faulkner, Tana Faulkner and great-grandchildren, Jacob Johnson and Kyleigh Ford. He is



also survived by his special friend June Easter. Mass of



Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4 at St. Mary's Church. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pope and Young Club or Hospice of



Dayton.

