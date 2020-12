HERNER, John G.



Age 84, of Columbus, passed away at home Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by loving family. John was a devoted husband,



father, grandfather and great-grandfather. For a complete obituary, visit Shaw-Davis.com. John's memorial service will



be online, Sunday, December 6th at 2:00 pm. Please



put youtube.gethsemane.org in your browser and click on



the Memorial Service for John Herner.