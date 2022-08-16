HESS, Paralee "Pearl"



Paralee "Pearl" Hess, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1935, in Talcum, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Nettie (Fugate) Grigsby. Pearl is survived by her children, Pamela Barber, Philip (Cheryl) Drescher, Jodie (Tom) Meyer, Ginny (Rick) Mendoza and Angi (Matt) Judy; son-in-law, Ron Reynolds; grandchildren, Jonny, Jesse, Tommy, Jeremy, Shaun, Heather, Michelle, Sarah, Bobby, Nick and Kyle; numerous great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Dora; and special friend, Cathy Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband in January of 2021, Melvin C. Hess; granddaughter, Jamie; sisters, Polly, Lou and Agnes; and brothers, Bob and Riley. Pearl loved waitressing in her younger years where she gained many repeat customers who became friends. She loved to play BINGO, tend to her flower garden, go camping with her family, and always enjoyed a good garage sale or antique sale. She was an avid exerciser and even in her later years, she could "out exercise" many in her family. Pearl was a feisty and fun mother and grandmother who was full of life and had a heart of gold. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Enon Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pearl's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



