dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hiltibran, Edwin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HILTIBRAN, Edwin

William "Bill"

82, of Pell City, Alabama, passed away on June 12, 2021, in Birmingham.

Bill was born to Alice and Arthur Hiltibran and was raised, along with his twin brother, Ed, by his grandparents, Gertrude and Harry Knox. He served 4 years in the Air Force and 41 years at International Harvester. After his

retirement he started a sawmill business called "Logs to Lumber", which he loved very much. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, woodworking and traveling to visit his family. Bill and Polly were married for 59 years. They attended First Baptist Church in Pell City. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ed Hiltibran; and his half brother, Mark Hiltibran.

He is survived by his wife, Polly Hiltibran; son, Todd Hiltibran; daughter, Wendy Baker; grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Tim, Daniel, Bethany, Riley, Katie, Nate and John; great-grandchildren, Turner, Gage, Sadie and Rosie; sisters, Judy Benning and Caroline Hayes; brothers, Nelson Horn, Berry Horn and Thom Hiltibran; Ed's widow, Marilyn Hiltibran;

special nephew, Andy Hiltibran; and special niece, Annette Hiltibran.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Condolences may be offered online at


www.usreyfuneralhome.com


Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Usrey Funeral Home

21271 U.S. Highway 231 North

Pell City, AL

35125

https://usreyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top