HINSHAW, Lois M.



Age 93, of Hamilton, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at



Berkeley Square Retirement Community. Lois was born in Elyria, Ohio, on December 16, 1926, to Leo and Lillian (Greber) Meyer, who was selected 1952 Ohio Mother of the Year by The American Mother's Committee. Lois graduated from Elyria High School and attended Lindenwood College for Women, St. Chas, MO, and graduated from Lake Erie College for Women, Painesville, Ohio, in 1948. She was a child welfare case worker, Lorain County until 1951 when she married Andrew B. Hinshaw, in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Three children were born to the marriage, Andrew B., Jr. (Susan), Lillian Katherine (Scott) Simson and Julie Ann Hinshaw. She had been active in AAUW, Salvation Army Auxiliary, P.E.O., Chapter CL, The Colleagues, Current Events Club and Hannah Circle of The Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed golf, needlework, cooking, parties, and U. of Michigan football. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, and many dear relatives and friends. She leaves behind her beloved children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials to be considered are Salvation Army, Hamilton Life Care, or the Presbyterian Church. GO BLUE! Online condolences are available at



