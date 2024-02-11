Hisle, Steven

Hisle Sr., Steven T. "Cowboy Steve"



Steven T. Hisle Sr. "Cowboy Steve", age 72 of Waynesville, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024. He was born November 5, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Thurman and Juanita Hisle. Steve is survived by his partner, Elisabeth Mock; two sons, Steve (Dolly) Hisle Jr. and Joel (Maegen) Hisle; four grandchildren, Cody Sr., Aaron, Eliza, and Laney; two great-grandchildren, Cody Jr. and Lyric; two sisters, Shirley (Steve) Wintrow and Janet (Bob) Arrowood. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Steve worked alongside his son at All Around Roofing for twelve years. He was a musician and a cowboy. He loved playing guitar and spending time outdoors. The most important thing to Steve was his family and relaxing at the farm. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's memory to the American Cancer Society. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3940 Kettering Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45439). Memorial Service will be officiated at 4:00 pm. To share a memory of Steve or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



