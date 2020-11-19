HOBSON, Frank B.



"The Muffler Man or Hawk", age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 10, 2020, after a short stay at



Hospice of Dayton. Frank



was born in Pelahatchie,



Mississippi, on May 9, 1945. Frank was a member of



Macedonia Missionary Baptist. He worked at Big Muffler for over 15 years, then for over 28 years he was the owner /operator of Hobson's Muffler Shop - one of the first African American Muffler Businesses in Dayton. Frank loved his family and had a reputation for being a very good friend. He was a quiet soft-spoken man. He was humorous and loved a good joke. He enjoyed simple pleasures, and was an avid fisherman. A public drive through visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Please enter from Salem Ave. and exit at Parkway Dr. Final disposition:



Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com