HOCHWALT, John

HOCHWALT, Dr. John J.



Age 76, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on November 1, 2021. John was born on September 30, 1945, to Dr. Jerome P. and Betty A. Hochwalt. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 40 years,



Katherine "Kate" (Gartland), and his parents. Survived by his children: Julie (Jim) Fuller, Matt (Tina) Hochwalt, and Carrie (Mike) Mokros; grandchildren: Aiden, Jack, and Alex Fuller, Brody, Collin, and Troy Hochwalt, and Nash Mokros; and sister Mary Beth (Craig) Kappeler. John graduated from Chaminade High School (1963), University of Dayton (1967), University of North Dakota, and The Ohio State University (1971), where he completed his medical doctorate. He completed his residency at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, in 1975. Dr. John Hochwalt joined his father in family medical practice at Southmoor Medical in Kettering and practiced for 37 years. He was a highly regarded physician and touched many people's lives in the Dayton area, as evidenced by the attendance (over 200 people) in line at his retirement celebration held at Kettering Hospital. He was an avid sports fan, never missing a game of his beloved OSU Buckeyes or UD Flyers, amongst many others. John was the coach of all three of his children's teams, including soccer, t-ball, and baseball. But you couldn't find a sport that he wouldn't watch or play. Above everything, most important to John was his love for his family: children, wife, sister, and his seven grandsons! His grandkids were the center of his world, and he loved every minute he got to spend with them. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 10:30 am, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering. Friends may visit from 9:30 am until the time of service at church. The family invites friends to join us for a catered reception immediately following the services at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., to celebrate the life of Dr. John Hochwalt. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's name to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org. Online condolences and memories may be shared at



