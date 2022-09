HOCKADAY (Flamm), Rosemarie "Rosie"



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her home on July 13, 2022. Please join us in a celebration of her life. Bring your stories and happy memories on September 11, 2022, at the Dayton Firefighters Activity Center, 3616 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio, from 1-4 p,m. Services were entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont, www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.