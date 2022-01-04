HOCKEY, Patricia J.

Age 87, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Born March 1, 1934, in Drakesboro, KY. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Hockey in 1965, former husband of 30 plus years, Frank Hockey, parents Robert O. Durham and Bernice Lodell Shank, siblings, Owen G. Durham, Roy Durham and Sharon Kuhn. She is survived by her daughters, Dayna (Charles R) Pinney and Denise L Hockey, grandsons C. Roger (Christa) Pinney and Jason Pinney, great-grandsons Charles Allan Pinney and Brian Pinney, 1 sister-in-law Linda K. Durham, nieces and nephews.



She moved to Dayton, OH, when she was 7. She graduated from Roosevelt H.S. in 1952. She's worked at Ohio Bell, Dayton Police Dept., and was Director of Property Management for the Cities of Dayton and Springfield. She retired from the City of Springfield in 1997. She was a Certified Professional Secretary. She was Secretary of the Year too. She had been an avid sewer and quilter. She moved in with her daughter Denise in January, 2000. She lived with Denise until her death. We send a special thank you to Jay (aka Fred) Ginter in helping care for her.



Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton,OH. Service will follow immediately at 12:00 PM after the visitation. After the service, they will proceed to Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH.