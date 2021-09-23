dayton-daily-news logo
HODGE, Derrick

Departed this life on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his

residence. He was born and raised in Dayton, OH, but was a resident of Columbus, OH. for many years. He was raised in Bethel Church of God in Christ where he accepted Christ at an early age. He

was preceded in death by his

father, Alvin Townsend, mother, Nobrie Hodge and sister, Edwanna Hodge. He leaves to cherish his memories, his best friend and wife, Shellyn, one son, Marcus, six grandchildren, three brothers, Anthony, Wayne and Dewon. Two aunts, Lois and Yvonne, a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews. Special friends, Ralph and Tonette, Larry, Shelly, Michael and Donald. Visitation will be held at 10AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 1120 Germantown St. Funeral services will follow at 11AM with Reverend James Willis Jr. officiating.

Burial will take place at West Memory Gardens.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

