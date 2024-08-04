Hoffer, Carol Lee



Carol Lee Hoffer, age 87 of Carlisle, passed away July 30, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1936 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Charles and Roma (Henning) Fowler. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Marcella Inman and her brother, Elmer C. Fowler. She is survived by her beloved husband, Rev. Theron E. Hoffer; son, Tim (Diane) Hoffer of West Carrollton; grandson, Derek L. Hoffer of Cincinnati; brother, Charles "Butch" (Barbara) Fowler of Beavercreek and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Rev. Theron and Carol were married March 27, 1957 in Richmond, Indiana while Theron was on leave at home from the Marine Corp. They just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in March and were together a total of over 70 years. A true testament to their love and devotion. Carol offered her life to Christ in 1958 at Rarden United Baptist Church with the Rev. Ora Hoffer delivering the sermon. Carol was regional director of Y Men's Club and she volunteered for the International Host Family Program at Vincennes University in Indiana. She was active member of the Fortnightly Club in Vincennes, IN. Carol coached youth soccer at the YMCA in Vincennes, IN as well. She was active at Wolf Creek Baptist Church in Miamisburg where she taught youth Sunday School. In her spare time, Carol loved traveling with Theron all over the world. Carol was a loving and devoted Christian wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. She had a special love for her granddogs. Family will receive guest from 10:00 am - 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with Carol's brother-in-law, Rev. Gerald Hoffer officiating. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Carol or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



