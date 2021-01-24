X

HOGAN, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HOGAN, Stephen

Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday,

December 7, 2020. Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Timothy Hawkins. Final disposition: Cremation.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Go to www.thomasfunerals.com for online condolences and virtual streaming link.

