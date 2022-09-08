HOLDER, James C. "Jim"



Age of 91 years, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Visitation will be 10:00 am on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Anderson Franklin, 1357 E 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio, with the service at 11:00 am. Interment will be following the celebration of Jim's life at Brookside Cemetery in West Chester, Ohio. NO FLOWERS, PLEASE. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Hospice of Cincinnati, P. O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263 or www.hospiceofcincinnati.org\donate. Or to any charity of your choice.



Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be sent to



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com