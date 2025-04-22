Holt, Norma K.



Norma Kathryn Holt, age 94 of Englewood, passed away Sunday, April 20, 2025, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 25, 1930, the daughter of Frank & Ruth (Thomashot) Low. She was a 1948 graduate of Kiser High School in Dayton. She was a member of the Vandalia American Legion and the Dayton Victory Eastern Star. She retired in 1990 from Standard Register after over 15 years as a bookkeeper. She is survived by her sons Michael (Elaine) Routzohn, Grant (Kathy) Routzohn, Mark Routzohn and Christopher (Charlene) Routzohn; grandchildren Heather (Bobby) Hoover, Jill Bushnell, Mark (Erin) Routzohn Jr., Amanda (Steve) McGuffey, Justin (Destiny) Routzohn and Valerie Routzohn; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Ralph Routzohn and George Holt Jr.; son Doug Routzohn and brothers Don and Bob Low. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. A burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





