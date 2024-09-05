Homan, Rosemary

Homan (Cianciolo), Rosemary "Rosie"



ROSEMARY "ROSIE" (CIANCIOLO) HOMAN, 97, of Dayton passed away Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 12:37 PM at Assisted Living Laurelwood in Dayton. She was born on January 11, 1927 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine (Palmisano) Cianciolo.



She is survived by four children, Vincent (Susan) Homan, Diane (Dan) Judy, David (Michelle) Homan and Christine (Dean) Fornshil; eight grandchildren, Marc, Suzanne, Kyle, Brad, Joseph, Kelsey, Andrew and Matthew and twelve great-grandchildren, Blake, Brad, Carter, Madeline, Cora, Clark, Cade, Bryce, Logan, Elliott, Otis and Gia. Rosie was preceded in death by five siblings, Augustine Otting, Fred Cianciolo, Marie Villari, Dee Dee Westerheide and Elizabeth Homan and grandchild, Brian.



Rosie worked as a Clothing Inspector, Library Assistant and Medical Office Assistant. She enjoyed reading, playing Solitaire and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Rosie moved to Greenville in the mid 1950's in which she lived most of her adult life. In the 1990's she moved to Oakwood to be closer to her family. During her years in Oakwood, she enjoyed going to her grandchildren's events, spending time shopping and going out to eat with her twin sister, Elizabeth, volunteering at St. Albert the Great Church and cooking many spaghetti and meatball dinners' for her family.



Christmas was always Rosie's favorite holiday and for decades she would decorate her home, shop for the perfect gift for each family member and wrap each gift with her signature ribbon curling. Every Christmas Eve her family enjoyed her delicious spaghetti and meatballs and special Italian Christmas cookies. In her later years she loved to go for car rides with family, listening to her favorite crooners Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Rosie was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and participated in the Rosary Altar Society.







A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 6, 2024 at 10:30 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney with Fr. Andrew Reckers officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio. Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice in Rosie's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Homan family at our website, www.cromesfh.com



