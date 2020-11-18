X

HOSKINS, Patricia

HOSKINS, Patricia "Pat"

Age 90 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,

November 14, 2020. She is

preceded in death by her

parents and son, Rick Hoskins. Pat is survived by her son,

Robert "Red" Moore as well as brothers, Bob, Bill and Kenneth Layman. Pat was a great

person who will be dearly missed. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 12pm until 1pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. A funeral service will take place at 1pm, immediately following the visitation. Pat's final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family

online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

