HOSKINS, Patricia "Pat"



Age 90 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



November 14, 2020. She is



preceded in death by her



parents and son, Rick Hoskins. Pat is survived by her son,



Robert "Red" Moore as well as brothers, Bob, Bill and Kenneth Layman. Pat was a great



person who will be dearly missed. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 12pm until 1pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. A funeral service will take place at 1pm, immediately following the visitation. Pat's final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family



online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

