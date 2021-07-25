HOUGHTON, Lauren



Passed away in her sleep on



July 20, 2021. Lauren was



the daughter of Sheree L.



Houghton and William H. Houghton lll, sister of William H. Houghton IV and George R. Houghton, fiancé of Matthew R. Lawhorn and an aunt, sister- in-law, niece or cousin to a



network of relatives. Lauren had a 16-year relationship with her much loved and devoted fiancé, Matthew Lawhorn. He was her rock and devoted soulmate, a constant companion and inspiration. She would not have been as content in her life without him. Lauren's cheerful attitude and occasional use of shock humor was always a fun icebreaker at family gatherings. She was a free spirit and lover of nature. Lauren was happiest immersed in her creative world and used many mediums to showcase her art and loves. Her soul would soar unfettered drawing and listening to her favorite band, Phish.



Lauren spent several years helping build the family book



business. She was a hands-on participant immersed in many aspects of collecting donations as well as sorting and shipping orders every day. Both Lauren and Matt were also active volunteers for the literacy non-profit, Project READ. In addition, Lauren was a lifelong animal advocate, personally rescuing a family dog and multiple cats. A celebration of Lauren's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project READ (www.Project-READ.org). or the



Humane Society of Greater Dayton (https://hsdayton.org). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

