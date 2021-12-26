HOUSEMAN, Annie Mae



Passed away December 19th, 2021, at the age of ninety-three. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She lived a full life serving God. Honoring her wishes, there will be a graveside service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd. and N. OH-48. December 28th, 2021, at 2:00 pm. She is survived by her son, Mark Houseman and daughter-in-law Barbara, step-granddaughter Shellie. She has a nephew, John Ballard and niece, Carol Jean Ballard from



Winchester, KY, and a nephew, Keith Houseman and wife,



Cindy in Corwin, OH. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to Samaritans Purse or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Family Pastor Jamey Johnson will perform the



service. Condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com