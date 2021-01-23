HOWARD,



Dolores Bernice



95 years old, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday,



January 20th, at Bickford of Middletown. She was born July 4th, 1926, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Alonzo and Pauline



(Chambers) Wilson. Dolores



became an RN through the



Cadet Nurse Corps, an achievement she was very proud of. She was an RN for 40 years working for several Doctor



offices, nursing homes and Middletown Regional Hospital. She ended her career as a Nursing consultant. She was a



Sunday school teacher at Towne First Church of God for many years. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Jean Anne)



Howard, Heath, Ohio, and Geoffrey Howard, Middletown, Ohio; grandchildren, David (Bhuvvi) Howard, Nicholas (Lisa) Howard; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Henry, and Ellora; and special friends, Shirley Blanton and her daughters, Lexie, Brookie, and Sofia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Denzil; her parents; sisters, Dorothy Gordon and Lois Jean Wilson; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Howard. A joint



celebration of life service will be held at a later date for



Dolores and her husband Denzil Howard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



