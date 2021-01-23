X

HOWARD, Dolores

ajc.com

Obituaries

HOWARD,

Dolores Bernice

95 years old, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday,

January 20th, at Bickford of Middletown. She was born July 4th, 1926, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Alonzo and Pauline

(Chambers) Wilson. Dolores

became an RN through the

Cadet Nurse Corps, an achievement she was very proud of. She was an RN for 40 years working for several Doctor

offices, nursing homes and Middletown Regional Hospital. She ended her career as a Nursing consultant. She was a

Sunday school teacher at Towne First Church of God for many years. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Jean Anne)

Howard, Heath, Ohio, and Geoffrey Howard, Middletown, Ohio; grandchildren, David (Bhuvvi) Howard, Nicholas (Lisa) Howard; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Henry, and Ellora; and special friends, Shirley Blanton and her daughters, Lexie, Brookie, and Sofia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Denzil; her parents; sisters, Dorothy Gordon and Lois Jean Wilson; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Howard. A joint

celebration of life service will be held at a later date for

Dolores and her husband Denzil Howard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.