Howard, Lucille

Lucille M Howard, 77 of West Carrollton, OH died 8/1/23 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband, William R. Howard in 2015. Survived by her children & their spouses, her grandchildren & her dog Milo, as well as numerous extended family & friends. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Lavelle & his staff & to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Sunday August 6, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Our Lady of Good Hope in Miamisburg. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Lucy's memory.



