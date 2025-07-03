New Culver’s location to open Monday as River District’s first business

The fast-casual restaurant chain is known for its fresh frozen custard and ButterBurgers, a signature sandwich that gets its name from its lightly buttered and toasted bun.

Culver’s describes its menu as “fast-casual food cooked to order and always fresh — never frozen."

The River District, a mixed-use project along the Great Miami River, is “a key component” of West Carrollton’s long-range redevelopment strategy, according to the city.

It’s envisioned as “a thriving, walkable destination” featuring restaurants, retail, public amenities, housing and recreation, the city said.

West Carrollton Mayor Rick Barnhart said Culver’s event Monday is “more than a restaurant opening — it’s a moment that marks real progress in the River District and what’s to come."

“We are excited to welcome Culver’s and celebrate this important milestone with the community,” Barnhart said in a statement. “It’s a proud day for West Carrollton and a sign of the great momentum building throughout our city.”

The West Carrollton location will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily excluding some holidays.

Woodard Development helped secure Culver’s as the first commercial tenant in the River District and acted as the broker for the deal.

Franchise owner-operator Claudio Zeledón began as an assistant manager and rose to multi-unit manager. He said owning a Culver’s franchise is “a dream come true.”

Explore West Carrollton picks Williams to fill vacant city council spot

“My parents have always worked very hard, and they never stopped looking for ways to make others around them feel proud and happy to try their best,” Zeledón said in a statement. “It means the world to me to be here now, where I can do the same.”

Culver’s debut signals the start of “a new and exciting chapter” for West Carrollton, according to City Manager Amber Holloway.

“The River District has been years in the making, and it’s exciting to see the vision becoming reality,” Holloway said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Claudio and the Culver’s team for believing in this community and choosing West Carrollton for this important investment.”